QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man is wanted for allegedly robbing and assaulting two people in back-to-back incidents in Queens Sunday, police said.

Both robberies happened in broad daylight along Linden Place and 35th Avenue in Flushing.

In the first incindent, the man allegedly pushed a 62-year-old woman to the ground and stole $100 dollars from her. In the second attack, the suspect allegedly shoved a 65-year-old woman to the ground and tried to steal her purse but was unable to do so, police said.

The 65-year-old woman suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention, police said.

The man sought is about 6-feet tall with a slim build and is believed to be 30 – 40 years old, police said. The suspect was last seen wearing a white shirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

