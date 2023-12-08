CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man after a man wearing Jewish attire was assaulted and robbed in Brooklyn on Thursday.

The incident happened in Crown Heights around 7:30 p.m. The suspect allegedly punched the 40-year-old victim in the head and stole his cellphone while making an anti-Jewish statement, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel, police said. The suspect fled into the Kingston Avenue and Eastern Parkway station, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a black du-rag, a purple scarf, a matching black jacket and pants with multi-colored designs and brown boots.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

