MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was attacked inside the Broadway and West 28th Street subway station in Manhattan early Sunday during an argument with another man, police said.

The attack happened around 1:30 a.m. Police said the 29-year-old victim got into an argument with a man on the street that continued into the station.

The suspect then punched the victim in the head and slashed him in the arm, police said. The suspect then fled the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.