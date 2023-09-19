THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a suspect linked to a random subway assault in the Bronx that happened on Aug. 28.

A 49-year-old man was standing on the D train platform of the Fordham Road subway station when the suspect punched him in the face, police said.

The suspect then fled the station, according to authorities. The victim was taken to Montefiore Medical Center for facial injuries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.