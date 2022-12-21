Police are searching for the assailant who while spewing anti-gay slurs punched a man in Manhattan earlier this month. (Credit: NYPD)

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An assailant punched a man while spewing anti-gay slurs in Manhattan earlier this month, police said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old victim was standing near Canal Street and Broadway when the attacker approached him around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 12, according to the NYPD. The assailant then punched the victim in the face while firing anti-gay slurs at the victim before running away, police said.

The victim refused medical attention, police said.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force launched an investigation into the incident. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).