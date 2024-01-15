NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked another man inside a Queens subway station on Jan. 2, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened at the 74th Street/Broadway station around 1:20 p.m., police said. The victim was allegedly approached by the suspect and punched him in the face in an unprovoked attack, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst with minor injuries.

Police describe the suspect as last wearing a gray hooded jacket, gray pants, gray sneakers and a gray hat.

