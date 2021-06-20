Police are looking for Anthony Gonzalez in connection with a police impersonation pattern in New York City. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK CITY — A man posed as a law enforcement officer and stole thousands of dollars as well as pricey belongings from at least two victims in New York City earlier this year, police said Sunday.

Investigators believe Anthony Gonzalez posed as a police officer at least three times since July 2020.

During the first incident in July last year, Gonzalez displayed a shield and firearm, and threatened an employee inside Radio City Apartments on West 49th Street in Midtown, Manhattan, police said.

Gonzalez allegedly targeted two more victims this spring — one in the Bronx and one in Queens.

Between April 14 and April 26, police said Gonzalez coerced a man into paying him for services that were never rendered while posing as a police officer. The 60-year-old victim handed over his computer, two pairs of sneakers, 15 bottles of cologne and clothing, police said.

About a month later, between May 13 and May 17, police said Gonzalez struck again. This time, he removed $3,969 from the 45-year-old victim after posing as a detective and stating he rendered law services on the victim’s behalf, according to the NYPD.

Police released a photo of Gonzalez late Saturday night.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).