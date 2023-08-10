Police are searching for two men wanted in connection with a violent robbery in Morris Heights on July 25. (Credit: DCPI)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for two men wanted in connection with a violent robbery in Morris Heights on July 25.

Police said a man was inside a building on Sedgwick Avenue and West 179th Street around 11 p.m. when he was approached by the suspects. The suspects then took out a gun and pistol-whipped the man in the face, according to authorities.

A chain, watch and an undetermined amount of cash were stolen during the robbery, police said.

The suspects fled the scene going northbound on Sedgwick Avenue.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

