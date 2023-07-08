NEW YORK (PIX11) – A 25-year-old man on a scooter went on a shooting spree in Brooklyn and Queens on Saturday where he injured 3 people and killed one man, the NYPD said.

“Our hearts go out to each of the family members affected by this act of violence,” said Acting Police Commissioner Edward A. Caban.

The 25-year-old assailant began shooting around 11:10 am his first victim was a 21-year-old male in Brooklyn. He walked up to the 21-year-old and shot him in the left shoulder. The victim was transported to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition, he will survive his injuries the NYPD said.

17 minutes later in Queens, that same crazed attacker on the scooter shot a 87-year-old man in the back. The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At another location within the Jamaica section of Queens, the same shooter was randomly firing at people outside a nail salon fortunately no one was injured. Multiple witnesses told police the man responsible for the random shooting was on a scooter.

At 11:35 am in the Hillside section of Queens, a 44-year-old man was shot in the face on the corner of Hillside Avenue and 126 Street. That victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition the NYPD said.

Less than two minutes later another victim a 63-year-old male was shot in the right shoulder. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital where he remains in stable condition, the NYPD said.

“What I can tell you is that at 1:10 pm less than two hours after the first shooting a 25-year-old male was captured on Sutphin Blvd and 94th Avenue,” said Assistant Chief Joseph E. Kenny. “Right now the motive for these acts is unknown, and we believed he was not targeting anyone group.”

The person of interest is 25 and has one prior arrest in the New York City area. Police recovered a 9mm pistol, an extended magazine, and additional ammunition with the suspect.

