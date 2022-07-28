NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for a man who’s allegedly been riding across New York City on a scooter, preying on women.

The suspect approached a 20-year-old woman from behind and groped her inside the Carroll Street subway station at around 6 a.m. on Saturday, police said. He covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming, but she was able to yell for help. The suspect fled back into the station. Police were able to obtain clear surveillance images from the MTA cameras.

The Brooklyn incident is just the latest one. On July 20, just after midnight struck, detectives believe the same man was seen on video dragging a 33-year-old woman down a staircase on West 69th Street on the Upper West Side and allegedly sexually assaulted her. He was then seen riding away on his scooter, leaving the victim with scratches and lacerations on her body.

The suspect is seen dragging a 33-year-old woman before fleeing the scene. (Credit: NYPD)

Many women in the city are afraid that this could happen to them, as well.

“It’s making me want to leave the city and I’ve been in the city a long time,” a Manhattan resident told PIX11 News.

Police asked for help in finding the alleged predator, who they described as being about 25 years old, of thin build and with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a Brooklyn Nets hat, an American flag t-shirt and a hoodie with ripped jeans and white sneakers.

The NYPD said there have been over 2,800 sex crimes reported so far this year, which is an increase of about 12% from last year.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).