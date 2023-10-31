BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was almost struck by a train Monday when he fell onto the tracks at the Atlantic Avenue station, but the train was able to stop in time, according to the NYPD.

Police said a 42-year-old man was standing on the platform for the 3 train around 10:40 p.m. The train conductor saw the man fall onto the tracks, according to authorities, and stopped the train in time.

The train didn’t even make contact with the man, police said. It’s unknown what caused the man to fall, according to authorities.

The man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.