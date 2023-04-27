BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 67-year-old man was walking in front of a Brooklyn chicken spot on Wednesday when he was knocked unconscious in an unprovoked attack, police said.

An unidentified male approached the victim and punched him in the face, causing him to fall and strike his head on a parked car and then the pavement, according to the NYPD. The victim was taken by EMS to NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn.

The victim was in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

His assailant is believed to be in his late 20s, possibly early 30s. He was last seen running eastbound on Willoughby Street, police said.

Police described the suspect as a male with a thin build and approximately 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white socks, and black slippers.

submit tips to police by calling crime stoppers at 1-800-577-tips (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD crime stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (crimes) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).