QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was killed early Friday morning when he was struck by a BMW while crossing an intersection in Astoria, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Astoria Boulevard South and Steinway Street.

Police said the driver of the BMW fled the scene on foot on Steinway Street.

The victim was transported NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where he was pronounced dead.

