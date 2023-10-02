BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 15-year-old girl was injured and an 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting that happened in Flatbush Sunday, according to the NYPD.

Police said the teen victim was grazed on her left shin by a gunshot, while the man had gunshot wounds to his head and chest. Both victims were shot inside of 460 East 21st St. around 5:15 p.m. before they left the building, according to authorities.

EMS took the victims to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County. The girl was treated and released while the man was pronounced dead, police said.

There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

