NEWBURGH, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was killed and a 5-year-old boy was wounded while riding his bike during a shooting in Newburgh on Thursday, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Washington Street and Clark Street just after 7 p.m., according to the Newburgh Police Department.

A 29-year-old Newburgh resident was shot multiple times and died. A 5-year-old boy was shot in the leg while riding his bike in the area when the shooting happened. The two victims are not related, according to police.

The child was airlifted from Orange County to a hospital in Westchester County and is expected to survive, authorities said.

“It is disheartening to see this child’s innocent face lying in a hospital bed, crying in pain,” Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said in a statement. “As a community we need to take a stand against gun violence and demand we put a stop to the trauma that continues to be inflicted on our children, our youth and our City.”

No arrests have been made. Police haven’t announced a motive for the shooting.