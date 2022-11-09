SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly kidnapped two children from a home in New York for the purpose of sexual exploitation after meeting one of the victims online, according to police.

The 19-year-old suspect is from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, according to New York State Police. He’s been arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted rape, first-degree attempted criminal sexual act, second-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

The suspect, who was 18 years old at the time, allegedly kidnapped the children from a home in Schenectady back on Jan. 16. The children returned home uninjured less than 12 hours after they were reported missing, according to New York State Police.

Authorities in New Jersey arrested the suspect on Oct. 28, and he was extradited to Schenectady County on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old suspect’s identity hasn’t been released by police.