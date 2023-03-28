NEW YORK (PIX11) – Vincent Federico is fed up. He’s been receiving New York City parking violation notices in the mail, but he’s never driven into the city and no longer owns the car attached to the violations.

“I could have my license suspended and my registration privileges suspended for something that I didn’t even do,” said Federico. “Helpless, total frustration, it’s really starting to affect my daily life.”

While Federico resides in Schoharie County in New York, he’s temporarily living with a friend in Passaic County in New Jersey. He said he sold his car in October in Garfield and has since bought a new car. A few weeks after he sold his old car, he was shocked to see a parking violation notice in the mail.

“I turned in the license plates. I’ve done everything I was supposed to do by the state of New York,” said Federico.

More and more violations have come in with fines that add up to more than $2,000 so far, Federico said. That’s despite having proof he no longer owns the car.

PIX11 News reached out to the New York City Department of Finance. A spokesperson said, “We are investigating this matter, but a situation like this may result from a previous owner neglecting to remove the registration sticker when selling the vehicle. Traffic enforcement agents and police officers rely on registration stickers to issue parking tickets.”