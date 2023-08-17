Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the face with a BB gun in the Bronx. (Credit: DCPI)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the face with a BB gun in the Bronx.

Police said the suspect shot the gel bead blaster near 1105 Morrison Ave., hitting the 55-year-old victim in the face. The suspect fled the scene, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.