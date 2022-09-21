MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man impersonating former President Donald Trump was briefly seen pretending to direct traffic outside of Trump Tower Wednesday during evening rush hour.

Like much of Manhattan, Fifth Avenue is experiencing heavy gridlock due to the UN General Assembly.

The impersonator became the backdrop momentarily for several national news reports about the real Trump, his family, and business being sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is alleging financial fraud.

The impersonator disappeared after a few moments of waving at cars, and high-fiving onlookers. An actual NYPD traffic officer did not appear too concerned.

A man impersonating the former President is helping with the gridlock caused by the UN traffic outside Trump Tower… it's becoming the backdrop of multiple national news reports about the real Trump being sued in NY for alleged financial fraud. pic.twitter.com/r85ipdbnuS — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) September 21, 2022