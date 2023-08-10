A man escaped police custody Wednesday while at Mount Sinai Beth Israel, the NYPD said. (Credit: DCPI)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man escaped police custody Wednesday while at Mount Sinai Beth Israel, the NYPD said.

Police said Yenchun Chen, 44, was arrested on July 31 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was brought to the hospital due to a medical issue on Aug. 4, according to police.

Authorities said Chen managed to escape by tying together bed sheets and towels to climb down from the fifth floor to the second floor. From there, police said Chen used a ladder to get from the second floor to the first floor.

Chen fled in a taxi going southbound on 2nd Avenue, police said.

The suspect is described as approximately 6’3″ and 250 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police said Chen has tattoos on his left arm and left hand.

