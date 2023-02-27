SOHO, Manhattan (PIX11) – A bare-chested man bashed a man in the head with a glass bottle multiple times in SoHo on Sunday, police said.

The attack happened around 3:15 a.m. near Lafayette and Prince streets, according to the NYPD. The suspect approached the 42-year-old victim, hit him in the head with a glass bottle multiple times and then ran off, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in what police described as stable condition.

The suspect was last seen heading west on Prince Street, police said. The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspect early Monday morning.

