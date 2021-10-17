Man held at Rikers dies shortly after judge grants emergency release

NEW YORK — A man held at Rikers Island for months died on Friday, shortly after a judge granted him emergency release, according to his attorney.

Victor Mercado, 64, became the 13th person to die in the city’s jail system so far this year.

Mercado had been held at Rikers Island since July following an arrest on gun charges.

He was transferred to Elmhurst Hospital on Thursday. By mid-day Friday, the court granted him emergency compassionate release, but he died at 12:39 p.m., according to his attorney and a Department of Correction spokesperson.