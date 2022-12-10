Police are searching for the suspect who groped a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Thursday. (Credit: NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) – A man groped a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Thursday, police said.

The victim was standing on the southbound D train around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect groped her as the train entered the 18th Ave subway station, police said.

The suspect ran out of the train heading toward 19th Avenue and 86 Street, and the teen followed and took a photo of him, authorities said. The victim also tried to stop the suspect but failed, police said.

The victim declined medical attention at the scene.

Investigators said the man was last seen wearing a neon green t-shirt, a black surgical mask, blue jeans, a brown hooded jacket, and brown work boots with white paint.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).