MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the back twice with an unknown object by a woman according to police. The incident occurred at around 3 pm, on West 43 Street and 8 Avenue.

Police are saying the victim and his assailant were on the mezzanine in the subway when the incident occurred. The woman who stabbed the man fled the scene and is still on the run. The male victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

NYPD officials are saying this was not a random attack and the two parties involved in the incident are believed to be acquainted in some way.

Officials are declining to comment on how the two parties were known to each other.