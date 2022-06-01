NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man was found with his intestines hanging out in the bedroom of his Queens home Tuesday evening, according to a law enforcement source.

Police were called to the Corona home on 100-24 40 Road at 6:08 p.m. and discovered the 35-year-old victim with severe trauma to the torso, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s roommate found the body, the source said.

The incident has been deemed a homicide and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death, officials said.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

