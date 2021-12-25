Man found strangled to death in Staten Island home on Christmas Day

GRASMERE, Staten Island — A man was found dead in a Staten Island home Christmas Day after police responded to a report of a disorderly person.

Police arrived on scene at the Clove Road residence about 7:15 a.m. Officers saw medical personnel providing care to an unconscious 36-year-old man, who was on the second floor of the home.

That man, Rafael Ramos, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The home’s resident, 32-year-old Emmanuel Diaz, walked out of the apartment covered in blood and had a laceration on his face, police said. He was taken into custody for questioning, and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Diaz is facing charges of murder, strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing and assault.

