Paul Kutz, 53, was shot and killed in Poughkeepsie while visiting his son at Marist College on Oct. 2, 2022. (PIX11)

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man has been found guilty of murdering a Long Island father at a hotel in Poughkeepsie while the victim was visiting his son at college last October.

Roy Johnson was convicted by a Dutchess County jury of second-degree murder for the shooting death of 53-year-old Paul Kutz at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Poughkeepsie on Oct. 2, 2022.

Kutz, an East Northport resident, was an innocent bystander in the hotel lobby when Johnson and another man got into an argument. Johnson ended up opening fire, randomly hitting Kutz in the lobby, authorities said.

Johnson has a criminal history, according to police. He also faces murder and robbery charges in connection to the killing of a man in Poughkeepsie on Aug. 9, 2022.

Kutz was staying at the hotel while visiting his son at Marist College during the annual family weekend at the university. Kutz was a husband, little league coach, accountant and a reliable neighbor, according to those who knew him.

“His family is destroyed for no reason,” said Joseph Farrell, who’s lived next door to the Kutz family for 20 years. “Now he has three kids and a wife without a dad.”

“A piece of our neighborhood, gone, for nothing,” Farrell added. “Paul was a great guy … I’m going to miss seeing his face.”

Erik Jensen, who lives on the other side of the Kutz home, said the slain father’s family meant everything to him.

“Just living next to him, I could tell he was an amazing father. He was always with his kids,” Jensen said.

Dutchess County Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Weishaupt praised the work of the law enforcement agencies that led to Johnson’s conviction.

“The Kutz family has been devastated in a way that we cannot comprehend nor change, but we hope this verdict will in some small way provide the family with the ability to move forward. The family remains in our prayers,” Weishaupt said in a statement.

Johnson faces 40 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26.

“The egregious facts of this case speak for themselves, and we will recommend the maximum penalty allowed by law,” Weishaupt said.