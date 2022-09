A body was founding floating near Governors Island on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, police said.. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A body was found floating near Governors Island Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man, 30, was found at around 1 p.m. and taken to Pier 16 at the South Street Seaport, where he was pronounced dead, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

It is unclear how the man died. The investigation is ongoing.