NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man fatally stabbed his nephew in the back with a machete in Queens early Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities found the 29-year-old victim with wounds to the back and hand in his home on 187th Place in Jamaica at around 5 a.m., police said. The man, Neraz Roberts, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A 50-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the incident, but charges are still pending, said an NYPD spokesman. The suspect is the victim’s uncle, police said.

It is unclear what provoked the alleged attack.