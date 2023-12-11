MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was discovered dead inside a bathroom at Central Park on Monday, according to sources.

Sources said the body was found near Central Park West and West 61st Street. A cleaner found the man’s body, which had a string around the neck and multiple stab wounds, according to sources.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, sources said.

