BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was fatally shot inside a Crown Heights event space on Saturday morning, the NYPD said.

At around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a call at 1890 Eastern Parkway where they found 31-year-old Kameran Hall shot to the torso. Hall was then transported to Brookdale Hospital via EMS, where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

The 31-year-old victim had allegedly been shot by someone inside the same venue at the time of the shooting, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are currently investigating the shooting.

