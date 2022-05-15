NEW YORK (PIX11)—A man died after he fell off a balcony on the top floor of a Manhattan building late Saturday night, authorities said.

Police found the man, believed to be in his 30s, unresponsive and unconscious outside of a building on East 89th Street and Third Avenue at around 11:43 p.m., according to an NYPD spokeswoman. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was a gathering on the building’s rooftop when the incident occurred, police said. There doesn’t appear to be any criminality involved, police said. The investigation is ongoing.