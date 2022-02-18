Man facing assault charges for attacking subway breakdancer

Lateef Coleman is accused of stabbing a 22-year-old breakdancer on an L train. (PIX11)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was arrested Friday morning after a subway assault Thursday, police said.

The suspect, 44-year-old Lateef Coleman, is accused of stabbing a 22-year-old breakdancer who was performing on a Manhattan-bound L train.

The victim was stabbed twice in his right leg and once in his left arm about 2:30 p.m., police said. Officials believe the attack was unprovoked.

Police originally described Coleman as homeless, but he has an Avenue H address listed on his arrest record. He faces charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

