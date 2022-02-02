Man exposes himself in front of woman on subway in Brooklyn

Police released images of a man accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of a woman on the No. 4 train (NYPD)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn – A man exposed himself in front of a woman on the subway in Brooklyn late last month, police said.

It happened on Jan. 27 just after noon on a northbound No. 4 train passing the Franklin Avenue subway station, according to authorities. The suspect exposed himself and masturbated in front of the 50-year-old victim, police said.

The suspect exited the train several stops later at Bowling Green, authorities said. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hat, a light-colored sweater, a denim jacket and a dark-colored coat.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).