MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man is accused of crashing into a bicyclist and trying to flee the scene while driving a stolen moped in Manhattan Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

Police said the 24-year-old suspect was driving southbound on Chrystie Street around 10:10 p.m. when he struck the 33-year-old man on the bicycle. The victim sustained head trauma and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, according to authorities.

The moped driver tried to run from the scene, police said, and was seen trying to throw away a gun.

The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury and criminal possession of stolen property.

The moped was reported to be stolen out of Queens, police said.

