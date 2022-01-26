Man drags victim through Brooklyn subway station in unprovoked attack: NYPD

The man wanting for dragging a victim through a Brooklyn subway station. (Credit: NYPD)

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A 48-year-old man suffered a fractured shoulder, concussion and other injuries after a random attack Jan. 12, police said Wednesday.

The victim was approached by another man while inside the Kings Highway subway station in Brooklyn, police said. The suspect then grabbed the victim by the torso, dragging him into a turnstile, wall and Metrocard machine in the process.

The victim sustained a fractured shoulder and fractured wrist and elbow, as well as a concussion and swelling to the face and forehead. He was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital.

NYPD released video of the suspect on a subway platform; an investigation is ongoing.

(Credit: NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).