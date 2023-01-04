MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday.

“This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said.

Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, 2020 because he was taking up more than one seat in a largely empty subway car. Body camera video released in July of 2020 showed police punch Joseph, drag him off the train, throw him to the floor and pepper spray him.

“I’m having a panic attack, please,” Joseph said at the time. “I’m sorry. Please, guys, you’re killing me.”

He was charged by police with resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration and taking up more than one seat on the subway. In court, the charge was upgraded to felony assault. The charges against Joseph were later dropped.

After video emerged, the Legal Aid Society called for Officers Adonis Long and Shimul Saha to be fired for their role in the incident. The Civilian Complaint Review Board has multiple complaints on file against Long, including two substantiated complaints. While a complaint was filed against Saha in connection with the incident, the CCRB determined it was unsubstantiated.

PIX11 News has reached out to the NYPD for a statement.