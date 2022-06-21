THE BRONX (PIX11) — While eight detainees have died in Department of Correction custody so far this year, another individual died days after he was granted compassionate release, officials said.

Antonio Bradley, 28, was found unresponsive in a Bronx Court holding pen on June 10, according to the DOC. He was given aid and was rushed to a hospital for additional treatment.

Bradley was given compassionate release on June 15. Three days later, he died.

“It is very disheartening to hear about the passing of Mr. Bradley,” DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said. “This is a devastating loss to all those who loved him. Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to his family and all those he held dear.”

The news comes on the heels of two custody deaths this week. A detainee died Tuesday morning at Bellevue Hospital’s Prison Ward, authorities said. On Monday, an inmate died at the George R. Vierno Center in the Rikers Island jail complex.

Mayor Eric Adams is set to visit Rikers on Wednesday. While there, he’s scheduled to make an announcement.