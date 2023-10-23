QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man died after he got into a fight with a driver following a car crash in Queens last week, police said on Sunday.

Officers responded to the crash on the Van Wyck Expressway around noon Thursday, according to authorities. Police said Gilbert Augustin, 30, got into a physical fight with Jasmer Singh, 66, after the crash.

Singh was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition. He died on Friday, police said.

Augustin was arrested on Friday, according to authorities. He was charged with manslaughter, assault, aggravated unlicensed operator, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Mayor Eric Adams posted on social media about the incident, saying, “Jasmer Singh loved his city and deserved so much more than his tragic death. On behalf of all New Yorkers, I want our Sikh community to know you have more than our condolences. You have our sacred vow that we reject the hatred that took this innocent life and we will protect you.”

The incident is not being investigated as a hate crime, according to the NYPD.

Tune in to PIX11 TV and PIX11.com/live weekdays from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the latest news in your neighborhood — plus traffic, transit, and weather updates all morning long.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.