HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — An unknown man walked up to a menorah display on Long Island and damaged two of the lights on Wednesday morning, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The man walked up to the menorah located on the front lawn of a home on Nassau Boulevard in Hempstead and used an object to strike the menorah. The incident occurred at around 12:25 a.m., police said.

The suspect destroyed two lights and caused $2,000 in damage, police said.

The man then fled on foot in an unknown direction. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and a black backpack, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.