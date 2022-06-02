FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11)– A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a beloved Queens delivery driver in April, police said Thursday.

Glenn Hirsch, 51, allegedly shot Zhiwen Yan, 45, while the victim was driving on his scooter in the vicinity of 108th Street and 67th Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. on April 30, police said. Yan was struck in the chest and died at the hospital.

The victim was delivering food in the area and worked at the Great Wall Restaurant for years. He was very popular with customers and the community, calling every customer “my friend,” locals said.

“He was one of the nicest, kindest people ever in the neighborhood,” customer Andreas Villa said. “He was like an icon for the neighborhood.”

Yan’s brother James Zhao previously told PIX11 that the most important thing to the family “is to catch the killer” because they “don’t want the same thing happening again.”

Yan had three children and was the family’s sole breadwinner, working multiple jobs.

Hirsch is also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon-loaded firearm, police said.