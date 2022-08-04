NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York man was charged with kidnapping after holding a mother and her child against their will Tuesday night, authorities said.

The woman called authorities from an unknown address at around 11:19 p.m. but officers from the Ramapo Police Department were able to find the victims in a home in Airmont Village, N.Y., officials said. The woman was injured in the incident and treated at a hospital, police said.

Joe Santiago, 32, was arrested at the home and also charged with unlawful imprisonment, attempted assault, aggravated criminal contempt, criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, and assault. Santiago was arranged and remanded to a Rockland County jail, police said.

The connection between the suspect and the victims is unknown.