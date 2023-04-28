THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police arrested a Bronx man in connection with a sex assault in a garage last weekend, authorities said Friday.

Angel Roque, 36, allegedly snuck up behind the woman and choked her before dragging her into the garage near East 189th Street and Webster Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, according to the NYPD. He tried to take off the victim’s clothes but was unsuccessful, police said. Roque allegedly then forced the woman into doing a sex act before he ran from the scene, police said.

People walking by at the time witnessed what was going on and heard the victim screaming but did nothing to help, sources told PIX11 News.

The victim was treated for undisclosed injuries at an area hospital, police said.

After several days of searching, police arrested Roque in the Bronx on Thursday. He was charged with attempted rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse, criminal obstruction of breathing, and stalking.

PIX11’s Nicole Johnson contributed to this report.