CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man beat and robbed a female straphanger aboard a subway train after she ignored his attempts at conversation, police said Monday.

The 29-year-old victim was riding a southbound L train near the East 105th Street station around 9:15 a.m. June 6, when a man tried to strike up a chat with her, according to the NYPD.

When the woman didn’t respond to the overtures, the man snatched her book bag and grabbed her by the hair, authorities said. He then hit her in the head several times, lifted the left side of her shirt, and yanked down the left side of her pants, police said.

When the train pulled into East 105th Street, the man fled into the station with the victim’s bag, which contained $700 cash, a Samsung S10 cellphone, JBL headphones, and other assorted personal belongings, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said that the woman declined medical attention at the scene of the attack, though she did suffer a significant amount of hair loss.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who is described as approximately 30 years old, 5-foot-10, and 160 pounds with a medium build and long, black hair worn in a bun. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, white shirt, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).