THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man who attacked two people Friday night in the Bronx.

The incident happened at 8:10 p.m., in front of 2265 University Ave, when the suspect snuck up to a 49-year-old man and knocked him to the ground, according to the NYPD. The suspect then hit the man with an unknown object and tried to press his thumbs into the victim’s eyes before running away, police said.

Later in the night, the same man walked up to a 52-year-old woman in front of 2324 University Ave. and slashed her in the forehead with an unknown object before running away, police said.

First responders rushed both victims to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

