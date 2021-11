NEW YORK — Police nailed a man on murder charges in a 13-year-old girl’s death more than two decades after her body was found in a Bronx dumpster, officials said Monday.

Minerliz Soriano went missing from her Pelham Parkway home on Feb. 24, 1999, an NYPD spokesman said. Her body was found bound and in a plastic bag inside a dumpster on Bartow Avenue on Feb. 28, 1999.

Police arrested 49-year-old New Rochelle man Joseph Martinez on murder charges.

DNA evidence led to his arrest.