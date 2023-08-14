BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was arrested in connection with the sexual assaults of two teenagers in Brooklyn that took place in May, police said.

Police said 42-year-old Jerome Moss, of Queens, was taken into custody and charged with sexual abuse, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The first incident took place on May 10 around 7 a.m. on a B103 bus. Police said Moss approached a 13-year-old girl from behind and pressed his private area onto her repeatedly.

The second incident happened on May 30 around 4:25 p.m., when Moss allegedly approached a 14-year-old girl on a B46 bus. Police said Moss touched the victim’s private area before the victim fled the bus.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.