YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was arrested in connection to the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer in Yonkers that stemmed from an argument between the two, according to police.

Police said 30-year-old Bryan Martinez, of Port Chester, was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The 27-year-old officer was sitting in his car near the Saw Mill River Parkway and Tompkins Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. when 13 gunshots were fired at him from the rear, according to authorities. One bullet struck the officer, and he drove himself to a hospital, police said.

Police were able to identify a car wanted in connection with the shooting, which led to Martinez’s arrest, according to authorities.

Martinez and the officer are acquaintances through family members, police said, and had been arguing prior to the shooting.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.