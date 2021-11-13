Man arrested in rape of woman in Central Park: police

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect accused of raping a jogger at Central Park Nov. 11, 2021 (NYPD)

MANHATTAN — Police have arrested a man accused of raping a woman in Central Park earlier this week.

Paulie Velez, 25, was taken into custody just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Velez, who police said is homeless, faces charges of rape, robbery, strangulation, assault, sex abuse and criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a 911 call of an assault in the vicinity of Center Drive near the Wollman Rink in Central Park, authorities said.

The 27-year-old woman ran past a man sitting on a bench when he then came up behind her and choked her until she lost consciousness, according to law enforcement sources.

The victim regained consciousness to find the man sexually assaulting her near a staircase in the park, law enforcement sources said.

A struggle ensued and the man took off, fleeing the scene, sources said.

She was taken to an area hospital where police listed her in stable condition.

PIX11 News also obtained surveillance video of the same man who was seen walking into a smoke shop on West 38th Street and Eighth Avenue just minutes after the brutal attack Thursday morning.

The store owner said the man was trying to get rid of a cellphone, but he was turned away.

