The scene in Brooklyn where an off-duty NYPD officer was shot on Feb. 4, 2023. (PIX11)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police took a person of interest into custody on Monday in the Saturday shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer, sources said.

The man, who’s in his 40s, was taken into custody by the Regional Fugitive Task Force after a widespread manhunt. The man was found at a hotel in Spring Valley. A person who picked up the phone at the hotel’s front desk confirmed police were still there Monday evening.

Sources originally said the man was a suspect who was arrested. PIX11 sources later said the man was a person of interest being questioned in the shooting.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The off-duty officer was shot in Brooklyn on Saturday, officials said. He was out trying to buy a car when he was wounded.

The officer was critically injured in the shooting. He was still at the hospital, fighting for his life, on Monday. The officer, a five-year NYPD veteran, is assigned to the patrol division.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.